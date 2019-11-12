GARY L. BROWN, 70, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 27, 1949, in Du Bois, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward and Vivian Brown. He was a truck driver at U.S. Food Service for 32 years, retiring in 2004. Gary loved being at the lake, spending time on the water, boating with family and friends. Gary is survived by wife Julie of Jimmerson Lake; son, Eric (Ronda) Brown; grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas and Avery; sisters, Linda Brown and Cindy Hale; and brother, Jeff Brown;. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Brown. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Heartland Hospice or the National MS Society. "A special thank you to the staff of Ashton Creek for their love and care of Gary." To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019