1/1
GARY L. COX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARY L. COX, 67, of Howe, Ind., died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 8, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Weldon D. Jr. and Doris (Shadle) Cox. Gary worked for many years at Dometic Corporation in LaGrange, Ind., and was owner of Cox Landscape Nursery in Howe, Ind. He loved to go fishing. On June 4, 1994, in LaGrange, Ind., he married Patricia Koch; she survives in Howe, Ind. Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (Glen) Davis of Martinsville, Ind.; two grandsons, Gavin and Drake Davis; and a brother, Ronald (Kathy) Cox of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the service. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all time while at the visitation and funeral services. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Road, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved