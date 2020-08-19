GARY L. COX, 67, of Howe, Ind., died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 8, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Weldon D. Jr. and Doris (Shadle) Cox. Gary worked for many years at Dometic Corporation in LaGrange, Ind., and was owner of Cox Landscape Nursery in Howe, Ind. He loved to go fishing. On June 4, 1994, in LaGrange, Ind., he married Patricia Koch; she survives in Howe, Ind. Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (Glen) Davis of Martinsville, Ind.; two grandsons, Gavin and Drake Davis; and a brother, Ronald (Kathy) Cox of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the service. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all time while at the visitation and funeral services. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Road, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com