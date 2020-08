Or Copy this URL to Share

COX, GARY L.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the service. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all time while at the visitation and funeral services.



