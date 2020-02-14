GARY L. THOMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Amanda Sturm
  • "Jay and Jodie, sending you strength during this time. He is..."
    - Carly Buchanan
  • "Jay and Jodie. There is nothing harder than saying goodbye..."
    - Tim and Barb Kirkwood
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Obituary
GARY L. THOMPSON, 82, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Born in Dennis -on, Ohio, he was a son of the late William and Carolyn Thompson. He had worked at Montgomery Ward, Carson Perry and Scott Flooring, KOAS Sales, and during his retirement he worked at Lowes. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, karaoke and was a talented wood carver. He is survived by son, Jay (Jodie) Thompson; daughters, Candy (Mike) Bonanno and Jodi (Jerry) Bowser; brother, Bob (Helen) Thompson; sister, Pamela Armstrong; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Alan Garbrandt; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Gary (Barb) Nelson and Peg (Walt) Slack. He was also preceded in death by wife of 56 years, Sandra, in 2019; daughter, Dana Thompson; brother, William "Bill" (Cora) Thompson; and brother-in-law, Kenny Garbrandt. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorial donations should be directed to the A.S.P.C.A. or Curly's Village Inn for the fundraising toward furry friends. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020
