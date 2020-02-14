GARY L. THOMPSON, 82, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Born in Dennis -on, Ohio, he was a son of the late William and Carolyn Thompson. He had worked at Montgomery Ward, Carson Perry and Scott Flooring, KOAS Sales, and during his retirement he worked at Lowes. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, karaoke and was a talented wood carver. He is survived by son, Jay (Jodie) Thompson; daughters, Candy (Mike) Bonanno and Jodi (Jerry) Bowser; brother, Bob (Helen) Thompson; sister, Pamela Armstrong; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Alan Garbrandt; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Gary (Barb) Nelson and Peg (Walt) Slack. He was also preceded in death by wife of 56 years, Sandra, in 2019; daughter, Dana Thompson; brother, William "Bill" (Cora) Thompson; and brother-in-law, Kenny Garbrandt. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorial donations should be directed to the A.S.P.C.A. or Curly's Village Inn for the fundraising toward furry friends. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020