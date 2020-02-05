GARY LEE EAGER, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Parkview Randalia in Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Hicks-ville, Ohio, the son of the late Vernon and Mildred (Haver) Eager. He married Dianne Lengacher on July 15, 1972, at Central Mennonite Church, Fort Wayne. Gary graduated from Woodlan High School in 1967 and Ball State University in 1971. He was an Industrial Arts and History teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools and did construction work and finish and metal work part time. He was a member of Central Ministries in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Dianne Eager of Harlan; sons, Jeff (Sandy) Eager of Woodburn and Tyler Eager of Harlan; grandchildren, Samantha Houser, Zoe Eager, Eve Eager, and Maxwell Eager; sisters, Barbara (Lee) Randolph of Woodburn and Margaret (Russ) Johnston of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd M. Eager. A Celebration of Life Service is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Central Ministries - Door #6, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne. Pastor Don Delagrange officiating. Family and Friends may gather from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to service at the church. Memorials to Central Ministries. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020