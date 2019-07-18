GARY LEE WITTE, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Lee Glen Witte and Helen (Driver) Witte. He was united in marriage to Annette DeWert on Nov. 25, 1962, at Monroeville Methodist Church, Monroe-ville, Ind. They were married 56 years before Gary's passing. He graduated in 1959 from Monroeville High School. He graduated from Barbers College in 1961, and was the owner operator of Witte's Washington Square Barber Shop for 47 years, before retiring in 2007. He was a previous member of Leo United Methodist Church in Leo, Ind. Gary and Annette were volunteer youth group leaders for the Leo United Methodist Church from 1978 to 1983. Gary enjoyed wintering in Texas, fishing, woodworking, word search puzzles, solitaire, card club with friends, and going to concerts with Annette. Surviving are his wife, Annette Witte of Fort Wayne; daughters, Beth (Shannon) Roberts of Auburn and Karen Lake of Wolcottville; son, Ken (Liz) Witte of Newburgh, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Monroeville United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Ralph Klinker officiating. Visitation also from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. Preferred memorials to the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Salvation Army Fall Book and School supplies. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 18, 2019