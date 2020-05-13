GARY M. CARLYLE
1964 - 2020
GARY M. CARLYLE, 55, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 16, 1964, in Detroit, Mich., Gary was the son of Richard and Glenna Carlyle, who survive. Gary was a financial planner and a member of the Shifter's Car Club. He was a big Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. Gary is also survived by his loving wife, Tamie Carlyle; daughter, Jessica (Bryan) Spoor of South Bend; sons, Nate Carlyle of Fort Wayne and Jake (Katie) Carlyle of the Netherlands; brother, Greg (Tami) Carlyle of Fort Wayne; nephews, Dylan, Jace and Ethan Carlyle, all of Fort Wayne; grandson, Greyson Spoor; stepdaughters, Linsi (Jason) McIntosh and Chelsie (Aaron) Slatton; and step-grandchildren, Jaden, Amelia and Emma. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Greyson's educational fund c/o Tamie Carlyle. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
