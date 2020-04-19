Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY MICHAEL LITTLEWORTH. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

GARY MICHAEL LITTLEWORTH, MAC USN, 76, retired finally on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 1708. Born in Brighton, Mich., Gary was the son of the late James and Ethel Lit tleworth. Gary served 30 years in the U.S. Navy. He obtained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer and served as the Master at Arms. During his career, he served with nothing held back earning the Combat Action Ribbon, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the Battle Efficiency "E," the National Defense Service Medal, 6 Good Conduct Awards, the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with date clasp, and stacks of letters of achievement and appreciation. Civilian since 1990, on a perfect day, Gary would be outdoors sinking his feet into the grass, reading, gathering as much knowledge as he could, or listening to Golden country music. He had such a loving, and giving personality and was always looking for ways to help others. He enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting his friends. He was known for many things during his life but many carry benevolent memories of Gary as special and protective as the Guardian Angel Coins he passed out wherever he went. Surviving are his children, Laura (Jason) Morris of Indiana, Mark Moran, James (Laurel) Littleworth and Gary Moran, all of Washington; grandson, Jacob Wiist of Wabash and six more grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Maria) Littleworth of Florida; sister, Linda Littleworth of Kansas; nephew, Russell Combs of Indiana; and best friends, Shawnda and Mary Mayo, both os Indiana. Gary is to have a full honor U.S. Naval Burial at Sea. Memorials may be made to



