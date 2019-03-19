GARY MICHAEL PARRISH, 63, died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, 3:05 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born March 12, 1955. He is survived by his children, Aimee M. (Paul) Johnson of Waxhaw, N.C., Arin M. Spiller and Michael A. Parrish, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; brothers, Gregory S., Stanford A. and Donald R. Jr., all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald R. Parrish Sr. and Phyllis J. (McCoy) Parrish. No public services are planned.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY MICHAEL PARRISH.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019