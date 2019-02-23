GARY "PETE" PETERSON

GARY "PETE" PETERSON, 66, of Rome City, Noble County, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence following extended health problems. He was a son of the late Cal M. Magdelene (Hilgeman) Peterson. Surviving are his partner, Becky Severe; sister, JoAnn (Rick) Dommer; and brother, Cal Alan (Renate) Peterson. Per Gary's request cremation was held, and services were private. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019
