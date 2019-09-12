Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY VAN GARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY VAN GARDNER, J.D., 73, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his daughter's and son-in-law's home in McCalla, Ala. He was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Fort Wayne, a son of Van Watt and Margaret (Little) Gardner. He graduated from North Side High School in 1964 and attended the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, where he received his BS and Master's degrees. In 1988 he received his Juris Doctorate from Birmingham School of Law in Birmingham, Ala. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Rose Lapadot on Sept. 16, 1967. She preceded him in death. Together they had two children. Gary spent his career in international business and traveled the world as an exporter of heavy hydraulic equipment, retiring from the Boeing Company in 2014. Gary also was an adjunct instructor of International Business at the Birmingham Southern College and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Ala. Early in his career he worked in Kenya Africa exporting equipment to expand farming and agriculture. His hobbies included furthering his education, reading, traveling and raising his family. He was a member of several professional organizations and served as the President of the Alabama International Trade Association during the 1980's. His love of history and ancient civilizations led him to understand that to understand the present you must look to the past. Surviving are his daughter, Monica Lynn Gardner and her husband, Jeffrey Smith; his son, Gregory Ryan (Stacey) Gardner; grandson, Tristin Van Gardner; sister, Cheri (Mark) Becker; brother, Terry (Tammy) Gardner; and two nephews; and a niece; their spouses; and eight great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. (CT) Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home, 4780 Letson Farms Parkway, McCalla, (AL 35111).

