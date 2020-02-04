GASSIE M. GREEN

Guest Book
  • "Praying for my family "
    - Mary Sample
  • "I knew Gassie from dialysis, she was a very kind and loving..."
    - Suzann Hans
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

GASSIE M. GREEN, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She retired from the Fort Wayne State Develop mental Center after more than 40 years of service. Surviving are her children, Queen L. Green-Harrell, John Curtis Jr. (Ethel) and Tony Ray Green; one sister, Queen E. Green; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Tree of Life M.B. Church, with viewing one hour before the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.