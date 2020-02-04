GASSIE M. GREEN, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She retired from the Fort Wayne State Develop mental Center after more than 40 years of service. Surviving are her children, Queen L. Green-Harrell, John Curtis Jr. (Ethel) and Tony Ray Green; one sister, Queen E. Green; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Tree of Life M.B. Church, with viewing one hour before the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020