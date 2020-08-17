1/1
Reverend GATES BOWER 88 of Columbia City passed peacefully on Thu (Lindley) ESTHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GATES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ESTHER GATES BOWER, 88, of Columbia City, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the late evening with her family by her side. Esther was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who lived a life grounded by faith.Born Dec. 8, 1931 in Marshall County, Ind., Esther was a daughter of the late Reverend Raymond F. and Iva Bee (Lindley) Hart. She spent her early years in the communities where her father, a Methodist minister, served for the church. In 1952, after graduating from International Business College, she married Jack Gates, who died Dec. 6, 1996. Jack and Esther raised three children: Laura (John) Lefever, Scott (Phyllis) Gates, and Steve (Laurie) Gates. Esther has eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, who knew her as "Mimi"; and a sister, Alice Virginia Reese.In 2004, Esther married John R. Bower. John died on April 10, 2015. Throughout her life, Esther supported numerous causes within her community and had a meaningful impact on many lives. She was an active supporter of The Muscular Dystrophy Association, Whitley County Community Foundation, Tri Kappa, Columbia City United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, Whitley County YMCA, Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum, and Parkview Whitley Hospital.Esther was joyful, pleasant, and loving. She truly enjoyed and lived a wonderful life. She had soft hands, a huge heart, a contagious laugh, and an ability to bring warmth to a room. "If you didn't have the opportunity to get to know her, she would have greeted you with a smile. She would have told you about the kindness, love, faith, or success of her family members. She likely would have prayed for you after meeting you, just to make sure you were in good hands." Her faith was stronger than most can comprehend. She carried herself with composure, pride, and subtle confidence. Esther found happiness in spending time with her family, listening to spiritual music, traveling, playing the piano, puzzles, cheering for Indiana University, playing cards with friends, reading, and generally instilling happiness in others' lives. The funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial is in the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the Columbia City United Methodist Church or the Whitley County Community Foundation. Condolences may be sent towww.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved