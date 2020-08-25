1/1
GAYLE MURPHY
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GAYLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAYLE MURPHY, 81, of Larwill, formerly of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Mabel (Ball) Pechta. Gayle was detail oriented and truly the rock of the Murphy family. She was an avid reader of several genre and loved time spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many countries including several in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Professionally, Gayle is remembered for the 30+ years she dedicated to the Bowen Center as administrative assistance to the executive officer. In addition to her husband, Robert of Larwill, Gayle is survived by daughter, Erin Freimuth of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Lindsay (Sankey) Everson, Rebecca Freimuth and Noah Freimuth, all of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are brothers, Neal Pechta and Ross (J Jay) Pechta; sister, Shirley Coleman; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Everson. She was preceded in passing by her parents; brother, Vernon Pechta; son, Sean P. Murphy; and son-in-law, Stuart Freimuth. Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan St., Warsaw is assisting the family who will gather privately at the funeral home before interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Condolences may be left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved