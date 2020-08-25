GAYLE MURPHY, 81, of Larwill, formerly of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Mabel (Ball) Pechta. Gayle was detail oriented and truly the rock of the Murphy family. She was an avid reader of several genre and loved time spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many countries including several in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Professionally, Gayle is remembered for the 30+ years she dedicated to the Bowen Center as administrative assistance to the executive officer. In addition to her husband, Robert of Larwill, Gayle is survived by daughter, Erin Freimuth of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Lindsay (Sankey) Everson, Rebecca Freimuth and Noah Freimuth, all of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are brothers, Neal Pechta and Ross (J Jay) Pechta; sister, Shirley Coleman; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Everson. She was preceded in passing by her parents; brother, Vernon Pechta; son, Sean P. Murphy; and son-in-law, Stuart Freimuth. Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan St., Warsaw is assisting the family who will gather privately at the funeral home before interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Condolences may be left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com