GAYLORD HERBERT WIDNER JR., 67, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Herb graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and earned a B.A. from Arkansas State University. Herb worked in construction for several companies including his own, Widner Paving, Inc. Herb's true passion was coaching and working with the youth. He was a cherished coach at St. Charles (basketball and track), St. Patrick's (basketball), St. Vincent (basketball and track), and Bishop Dwenger High School (basketball and track). His 2014 Dwenger track team made it to regionals which he celebrated by getting a tattoo. He was a member of the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country for over 40 years. Herb was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 451, and Tau Kappa Epsilon. Herb is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margaret; children, Tricia (Terence Jr), Amy Widner, Michael (Beth) Widner, Chris Widner. He was blessed with four grandchildren. Herb is also survived by siblings, Beverly (Brian) Tomlinson, Susan Black, Lois Widner, and Robert Widner. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord Sr. and Aurelia "Mary" Widner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials donations may be made to the Bishop Dwenger Track Program. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



