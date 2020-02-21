Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENE BROWN. View Sign Service Information Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin , TN 37064 (615)-794-2289 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 510 West Main Franklin , TN View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 510 West Main Franklin , TN View Map Burial 2:00 PM Crestlawn Cemetery Cookeville , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GENE BROWN, of Franklin, Tenn., died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after an extended illness with prostate cancer. He was born on Oct. 1938, with his twin brother, Dean, in Hoag -land, Ind. The twins were the last of five boys. Gene graduated from Hoagland High School, Hoagland, Ind. He later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and also obtained an MBA from Wayne State University with a focus in finance. Gene worked as a professional engineer in various industries of manufacturing. He worked in automotives at General Motors, Detroit, Mich., and International Harvester, Fort Wayne. He then worked in the filter industry at Fleetguard, Cookeville Tenn., and at Baldwin Filters, Kearney, Neb., where he was Vice President of Engineering. He had an impactful and fulfilling career and has 35 patents for his innovative and creative engineering designs. Gene will be remembered for his outgoing and fun-loving personality and his great sense of humor. Gene had a big and gentle heart. He loved deeply and was compassionate and generous towards others. He was creative and intelligent and was a natural at problem solving. He valued education and nothing brought him greater pride and satisfaction than seeing his children and grandchildren pursue and succeed in their education and professions. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Bearden Brown of Franklin, Tenn. Margaret and Gene recently celebrated 24 years of marriage. He is also survived by his devoted daughters, Nicole (Arnold) Agbunag and Elizabeth (Paul) Ramsey; and stepdaughters, Gina (Rusty) Getter and Dawn Weed; brothers, Brice (Shirley) Brown, Lynn Brown and Dean (Helen) Brown; seven grandchildren, Rita Marie Julian (Ryan), Hannah Agbunag, Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ruth Ann Ramsey, Maria Agbunag, and Sarah Bette Ramsey; four step grandchildren, Brooke (Stewart) Mayer, Courtney (Alex) Hannaford, Brittany (J.R.) Baker, and John Charles Weed; five step great-grandchildrens, ten nieces and nephews from the Brown family, and seven nieces and nephews from the Von Gunten family. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Rita Von Gunten Brown; parents, Ruth and Lloyd Brown; and brother, Kermit. Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 510 West Main St., Franklin (TN 37064). Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Otey Hall at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Crestlawn Cemetery, Cookeville, Tenn. Pallbearers: Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ryan "Bud" Julian, Alan Brown, Mike Cavacchini, Larry Webb, Murray Huber, and Paul Deepen. Honorary pallbearers: Dr. Bob VanDervoort, Dr. Charles Sidberry, Herb Moore, Rev. Charles Grimes, Don Menze, George Taylor, Sam Ferrise, Roy Sieber, Ed Raymond, and Michael Haman. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. (615) 794-2289.

GENE BROWN, of Franklin, Tenn., died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after an extended illness with prostate cancer. He was born on Oct. 1938, with his twin brother, Dean, in Hoag -land, Ind. The twins were the last of five boys. Gene graduated from Hoagland High School, Hoagland, Ind. He later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and also obtained an MBA from Wayne State University with a focus in finance. Gene worked as a professional engineer in various industries of manufacturing. He worked in automotives at General Motors, Detroit, Mich., and International Harvester, Fort Wayne. He then worked in the filter industry at Fleetguard, Cookeville Tenn., and at Baldwin Filters, Kearney, Neb., where he was Vice President of Engineering. He had an impactful and fulfilling career and has 35 patents for his innovative and creative engineering designs. Gene will be remembered for his outgoing and fun-loving personality and his great sense of humor. Gene had a big and gentle heart. He loved deeply and was compassionate and generous towards others. He was creative and intelligent and was a natural at problem solving. He valued education and nothing brought him greater pride and satisfaction than seeing his children and grandchildren pursue and succeed in their education and professions. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Bearden Brown of Franklin, Tenn. Margaret and Gene recently celebrated 24 years of marriage. He is also survived by his devoted daughters, Nicole (Arnold) Agbunag and Elizabeth (Paul) Ramsey; and stepdaughters, Gina (Rusty) Getter and Dawn Weed; brothers, Brice (Shirley) Brown, Lynn Brown and Dean (Helen) Brown; seven grandchildren, Rita Marie Julian (Ryan), Hannah Agbunag, Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ruth Ann Ramsey, Maria Agbunag, and Sarah Bette Ramsey; four step grandchildren, Brooke (Stewart) Mayer, Courtney (Alex) Hannaford, Brittany (J.R.) Baker, and John Charles Weed; five step great-grandchildrens, ten nieces and nephews from the Brown family, and seven nieces and nephews from the Von Gunten family. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Rita Von Gunten Brown; parents, Ruth and Lloyd Brown; and brother, Kermit. Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 510 West Main St., Franklin (TN 37064). Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Otey Hall at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Crestlawn Cemetery, Cookeville, Tenn. Pallbearers: Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ryan "Bud" Julian, Alan Brown, Mike Cavacchini, Larry Webb, Murray Huber, and Paul Deepen. Honorary pallbearers: Dr. Bob VanDervoort, Dr. Charles Sidberry, Herb Moore, Rev. Charles Grimes, Don Menze, George Taylor, Sam Ferrise, Roy Sieber, Ed Raymond, and Michael Haman. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. (615) 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors Purdue University Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close