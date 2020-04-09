GENE E. SISSON, 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 30, 1936, he was the son of the late C. Earl and Ella Sisson. Gene served in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division until he was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked in Sales Management at Mutual Security Life and American United Life where he retired from in 1998. Gene was a past member of the Gideon's and a Charter Life Underwriter since 1978 and an active member of Grabill Missionary Church. In his spare time, he was an avid car enthusiast and golfer. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Nicki Sisson; children, Cheri Emery, Brad (Jo Ellen) Sisson and Steve (Raina) Sisson; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Don Emery. A private graveside service will be held at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Youth For Christ or Grabill Missionary Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2020