GENE L. YODER
1943 - 2020
GENE L. YODER, 77, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Sept. 13, 1943 in Berne, Ind., he was the son of the late Daniel and Harriet (Rich) Yoder. He married Datha "Janet" (Wagner) Yoder on July 13, 1962 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Gene worked as a truck driver for 33 years with Preston Trucking and other companies. He was a volunteer fire fighter for Waynedale and Grabill; sold Spencerville Fire Dept. one of its trucks, coached Little League and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. He was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. Surviving are his wife, Datha "Janet" Yoder of Fort Wayne; daughter, Amy Felger of Fort Wayne; son, Edwin (Dawn) Yoder of Spencerville, Ind.; grandchildren, Kayla (Isaac) Wolf, Logan (Kendall) Yoder, Hunter (Meadow) Yoder, Chase Yoder, Blake Yoder; one great-grandson, Ezekiel Wolf. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Felger. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State Street, Grabill, Ind., with a calling from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Gary Gates officiating. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the church. Due to the Governor's Mask Mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Burial in Leo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State Street, Grabill (IN 46741). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
SEP
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
SEP
22
Service
01:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
