Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GENE's life story with friends and family

Share GENE's life story with friends and family

YODER, GENE L.: Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State Street, Grabill, Ind., with a calling from 10 a.m. to noon. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 21, 2020, at the church. Due to the Governor's Mask Mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store