GENE P. KIEN
1930 - 2020
GENE P. KIEN, 90, of Fort Wayne died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born June 6, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Gene was a supervisor at Eckrich Meats, also worked maintenance at Falstaff Brewery and retired from the maintenance department at the Memorial Coliseum. He enjoyed ballroom dancing for many years with his loving wife of 71 years, Sylvia. Gene could fix anything! and never gave up until the job was done right. He was a very kind, compassionate and giving person, always there to help. Gene is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Gene P. (Linda) Kien Jr. of Bristol, Ind., Fred (Linda) Kien of South Bend, Ind., Matt (Becky) Kien of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Marie (John) Bruggner of Coldwater, Mich.; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
