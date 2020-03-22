Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENE PAUL PORTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GENE PAUL PORTER, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in New Port Richey, Fla. He was born on April 8, 1930. Born and raised in Piqua Ohio, he was a son of Ray and Francis Deeter Porter. Gene eventually became a resident of Indiana, Michigan, and Florida. Gene was dedicated to the Arts at a young age playing Trumpet in A Big Band while still in high school. Gene was a graduate of Manchester University (previously Manchester College), studying Art and went on to earn a Graduate Degree at Indiana University. After college Gene proudly served his country as an artist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After serving in the Army, Gene had a long and successful career as an educator and as an artist. Gene helped shape multiple generations of students teaching and serving as an Art consultant for Fort Wayne Community Schools as well as serving as a resident instructor at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind. Gene was an accomplished Artist at one point receiving a Grant to study and create art in Florence, Italy. He also dedicated his time to improve his community working at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and critiquing art for Fort Wayne Newspapers. His talents were not limited to creating art, as he was a talented photographer and sang Bass for the Traverse City Barbershop Chorus as well as multiple church choirs. He was a prolific and generous artist in his spare time creating works of art for family members that continue to be proudly displayed in their homes. His priorities included his faith and his family and he proudly taught Sunday school and was a long time parishioner at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gene used humor to connect with others, cherishing the opportunity to make someone smile and laugh. Gene is survived by his wife, Pauline Winters Porter; stepson, Thomas Winters of LaOtto, Ind.; son, Mark Porter of Madison, Wis.; daughters, Terry Porter of San Francisco, Calif. and Kim Oswalt of Wabash, Ind.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Porter Honeyman; brother, Ray Porter; stepdaughter, Kathleen Spiker; and grandson, Thomas Spiker. Services will be conducted at a later date and announced on Pauline Winters Porter's Facebook page and will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Port Richey, Fla.

