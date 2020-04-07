GENE RAY PARKISON

Obituary
GENE RAY PARKISON, 83, passed Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in New Haven, he was a son of the late Garnall and Orma Parkison. Gene proudly served his country in the Navy and he was a retired electrician for Shambaugh. He was a Mason with the Blue Lodge; he rode with the Scottish Shrine motorcycle patrol. He is survived by children, Dawn, Debbie (Michael) Lewandowski and John (Karen) Parkison; grandchildren, Brian, Jennifer, Tara, and Shannon; many great- grandchildren; and former wife, Jo Parkison-Wrixon. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Carl Parkison and Sandra Scheumann. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2020
