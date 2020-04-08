GENEVA L. BROWN, 85, of Leo and Quincy, Mich., passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born Nov. 23, 1934, in Leo, she was a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Beulah E. (Rine hold) Amstutz. She was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church. She retired in August of 1994, after 29 years of service as a Personnel Clerk, for Sheller-Globe Corp. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends, and also donating her time at church. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Tina M. (Mark) Sites of Butler and Gina A. (Shawn) Mock of Port St Lucie, Fla.; four grandsons, Matt Sites, Clint (Abby) Sites, Nathan (Ruby) Mock, and David Mock; great- grandchildren, Saydde, Kinsley Sites, Bella, and Jason Mock; sisters, Lois M. Hill, Josephine A. Miller, Mary Lou Stalter, and Ramona K. Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard A. Brown, in 2007; and brother, Donald G. Amstutz. Private family services are being held. A memorial service/celebration of life to be held at a later date. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755 or Quincy Methodist Church, 32 W. Chicago St., Quincy, MI 49802. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020