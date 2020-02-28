Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENEVA LEE (MURPHY) SOMMERS. View Sign Service Information Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service 229 S Rangeline Road Anderson , IN 46015 (765)-643-7474 Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA LEE (MURPHY) SOMMERS, 93, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at American Village in Indianapolis. Born in Hope, Ark. on April 12, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Sherlie and John Brice Murphy. As a young girl, Geneva loved to dance, go to the movies, and eat the watermelons Hope was known for. After attending Hope High School, she worked at a local basket factory until she moved to Fort Wayne, to join her sister and was hired by Eckrich Meats. In February 1953, she married the love of her life, Don Sommers in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed cooking and supporting the music and sports interests of their son, David. She and Don were charter members of Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. In 2010, Geneva and Don relocated to Indianapolis to be closer to family. Geneva is survived by her husband, Donald; son, David Sommers MD (wife Sandra Long Sommers); and granddaughters, Betsy, Carly and Kit Sommers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Earl, Ben and Olin; and sisters, Murrell Rollins and Nellie Cornelius. "She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed. Geneva loved the Lord and will reunite with Don and her family in Heaven." Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Post online condolences at

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020

