GENEVA MENNEWISCH, 93, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born in Ravenna, Ky. She married James Herbert Menne-wisch in 1953, and he preceded her in death. Geneva enjoyed attending Blackhawk Christian Church. Surviving is her niece, Terry (Phil) Hicks. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Linden-wood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to James Herbert and Geneva Mennewisch Foundation Inc. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019