GENEVIEVE DIEHL, 96, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born Sept. 19, 1923 in Markle, Genevieve was a daughter of the late Charles Elmer and Mary Jane (Osborn) Fahl. She helped on the family farm and worked for over 30 years at Kresge Warehouse in a clerical role before retiring in 1987. She was a long-time member of Prospect United Methodist Church and enjoyed working with flowers. Surviving family include her daughter, Charlette Dunnuck; son, Douglas (Cheryl) Diehl; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Freds, Teresa Dunnuck, Jackie Brooks, and Eric Diehl; six grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Wendell Diehl; son-in-law, Robert Dunnuck; and sister, Desta Lucile Sonnigsen. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prospect Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Prospect Cemetery Association or Prospect United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories of Genevieve may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com