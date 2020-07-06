1/1
GENEVIEVE DIEHL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GENEVIEVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVIEVE DIEHL, 96, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born Sept. 19, 1923 in Markle, Genevieve was a daughter of the late Charles Elmer and Mary Jane (Osborn) Fahl. She helped on the family farm and worked for over 30 years at Kresge Warehouse in a clerical role before retiring in 1987. She was a long-time member of Prospect United Methodist Church and enjoyed working with flowers. Surviving family include her daughter, Charlette Dunnuck; son, Douglas (Cheryl) Diehl; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Freds, Teresa Dunnuck, Jackie Brooks, and Eric Diehl; six grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Wendell Diehl; son-in-law, Robert Dunnuck; and sister, Desta Lucile Sonnigsen. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prospect Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Prospect Cemetery Association or Prospect United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories of Genevieve may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
2606224114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved