GENEVIEVE KROUSE, went peacefully home to Jesus on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1927, in Fort Wayne. Geny was a gentle and happy soul who never met a stranger. She was much loved by her family with whom she shared her joy in music, singing, nature - especially birds and wildlife, growing flowers, camping and hunting mushrooms. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Geny was also a first generation American citizen. She learned a strong work ethic, sense of responsibility, and love for this country from her parents, which she shared with her children. Her "Pop" told her to always vote and never take her freedom and rights for granted, because they are so precious. In the 1950's, Geny and her sister Grace, graduated from beauty school and opened their own beauty salon. Geny loved "doing hair" especially giving perms. Geny was an officer and founding member of a local sorority Rho Zeta Chi. The members did charity work in the Fort Wayne area such as; making cards for people in local senior facilities, and "adopting" a girl in the State school to whom they took gifts and cards. They were also a card club and gathered once a month to socialize and play euchre. She also co-founded the Indiana Cactus & Succulent Society, and had a greenhouse full of cacti and succulents, even growing her own cacti from seed. When the Botanical Conservatory was built in downtown Fort Wayne, the I.C.S.S was asked to add their input to the desert section. Geny's greatest joy was her family and no one ever had a better mother or grandmother. Geny is survived by her loving children, Sandy (Steve) Marlowe, Cindy (Kathy Hewelt) Krouse, Candy (John) Cady, Tony (Julie) Krouse, and Christina Krouse; and grandchildren, Kyle, Jake, Sara, Adel, Jesse, Andre, Chelsie, and Camille; and great-grandchildren, Zavier, Theo, Eric, David, and Callie. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene E. Krouse; infant son, Timothy; parents, Antonino Sgro and Anna (Zobel) Sgro; sister, Grace Fulkerson; and brother, Carmen Sgro. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. A funeral mass for immediate family only will be said for Geny at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). No visitation. A special thanks to Adams Heritage and Heart to Heart Hospice for the loving care and kindness they gave Geny, and to C. M. Sloan &Sons for their assistance with her final arrangements. Preferred memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church or Heart to Heart Hospice. Final arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.