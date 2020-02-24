GENEVIEVE "GENE" (KELLER) MILLER, 92, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Genevieve Keller. She married Glenn Miller Sr. on June 14, 1947; he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1999. She was a homemaker and a member of St Jude's Catholic Church. She was the last president of the Central Catholic High School Mother's Club and track coach at St Jude's School. Gene loved to raise food for her family in her big garden. Surviving are a son, Joseph P. Miller of Fort Wayne, three grandchildren, Blake, Mackenzie and Allison Miller. She was also preceded in death by a son, Glenn W. Miller Jr. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2020