GEORGANN (FREBEL) CLEVELAND, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. "G.G." was a former school teacher who taught in LaPorte, Ind., and then in Fort Wayne Community Schools. She enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends. She was an avid bridge player and voracious reader. She had an indomitable, positive spirit and a sharp wit. A woman of deep faith, she was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by her children, Ann (Tom) Borne, Nancy (John) Hoard, Warren (Kathy) Frebel Jr., David (Ana) Frebel, Susan (Michael) Miller, and Katherine. Survivors also include 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. G.G. was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Frebel; and her second husband, Charles Cleveland. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. immediately preceding the service. Preferred memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or the Allen County S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020