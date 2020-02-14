GEORGE A. BUSHONG, 97, of Syracuse, Ind., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Well -brooke of South Bend in South Bend, Ind. Born on Nov. 23, 1922 in Syracuse, Ind., he was a son of the late Joseph R. and Olive M. (Geyer) Bushong. He was a lifetime Syracuse area resident and graduated in 1940 from Syracuse High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps from Jan. 11, 1941 to June 30, 1945, and was in the Normandy Campaign. On June 16, 1946 in Kansas City, Mo., he married Mary Beth Stevens, who preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 1991. He was the former owner/operator of Bushong's Barber Shop in Syracuse for 47 years. He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Syracuse; Masonic Lodge in Milford; Scottish Rite in Fort Wayne; life member of both the VFW Post 1342 and American Legion Post 223, both in Syracuse; Friends of the Library in Syracuse. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Elkhart. He is survived by his daughter, Rosemary (Daniel) Bilicki of Naperville, Ill.; two sons, David (Becky) Bushong of Houston, Texas and Richard (Rebecca) Bushong of Howey in the Hills, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Avon Bushong and Jon (Jenny) Bushong, both of Syracuse. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Bushong. A memorial service will be held at later date. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial bequest may be given to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka (IN 46545). Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family in George's memory visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020