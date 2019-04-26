GEORGE B. SERRES, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Diana (John) Kintz, Sandra Serres, George Serres, Cathy (Herb) Skeens, Gary (Elana) Serres, David Serres, and Becky Barnets; 27 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchil dren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna Serres; and daughter, Susan Schenkel. Funeral service is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019