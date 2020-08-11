GEORGE C. LINDSAY JR., 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. George retired from WW Grainer, was a PDDGER of the Elks, also a Maison, Scottish Rite, Moose and VA. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Deardra Lindsay; daughters, Laura (Kevin) Carpenter and Lois (Robert) Bishop; and grandchildren, Collin, Morgan Ashley and Grace. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, with an Elks ceremony and VA honors.



