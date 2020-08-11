1/1
GEORGE C. LINDSAY Jr.
GEORGE C. LINDSAY JR., 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. George retired from WW Grainer, was a PDDGER of the Elks, also a Maison, Scottish Rite, Moose and VA. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Deardra Lindsay; daughters, Laura (Kevin) Carpenter and Lois (Robert) Bishop; and grandchildren, Collin, Morgan Ashley and Grace. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, with an Elks ceremony and VA honors.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2020.
