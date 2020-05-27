GEORGE C. NICHTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE C. NICHTER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home. He possessed many talents including serving 25 years as organist and choir director, 40 years in technology at Magnavox, President of Estey piano company and ownership of a cabinet company and a bar. He was also a Korean War veteran. In his retirement years, George pursued his interests in woodworking and building, as well as video editing and assisting First Presbyterian Theatre. George is survived by his wife, Sarah (Smith) Nichter; sister, Charlene (Bob) Derickson; brother, Jerome (Dorothy) Nichter; children, Marsha Bray, Pam (Burt) Hart, Jeannine (Dennis) Gering, Nannette (Bryan) Hart, Veronica (Danny) Gaskill, Tony Nichter, Theresa (Steve) Fletcher, and Leanne (Daniel) Vencil; 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. And Ethel (Brown) Nichter; five brothers; three sisters; first wife Donna (Barclay); and son, Mark Nichter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later of date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation memorial tree program, 705 E. State Blvd. 46805. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved