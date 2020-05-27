GEORGE C. NICHTER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home. He possessed many talents including serving 25 years as organist and choir director, 40 years in technology at Magnavox, President of Estey piano company and ownership of a cabinet company and a bar. He was also a Korean War veteran. In his retirement years, George pursued his interests in woodworking and building, as well as video editing and assisting First Presbyterian Theatre. George is survived by his wife, Sarah (Smith) Nichter; sister, Charlene (Bob) Derickson; brother, Jerome (Dorothy) Nichter; children, Marsha Bray, Pam (Burt) Hart, Jeannine (Dennis) Gering, Nannette (Bryan) Hart, Veronica (Danny) Gaskill, Tony Nichter, Theresa (Steve) Fletcher, and Leanne (Daniel) Vencil; 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. And Ethel (Brown) Nichter; five brothers; three sisters; first wife Donna (Barclay); and son, Mark Nichter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later of date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation memorial tree program, 705 E. State Blvd. 46805. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.