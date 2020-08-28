1/1
GEORGE C. PINNEY
1926 - 2020
GEORGE C. PINNEY, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1926. He retired as a mechanic from the City of Fort Wayne. Surviving family include his wife, Betty Pinney; children, Karen (Jim) Cagnet, Mark (Barbara) Pinney and Gary (Laura) Pinney; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ellen (Jack) Engle. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Allen County Church of Christ or the American Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
