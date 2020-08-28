GEORGE C. PINNEY, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1926. He retired as a mechanic from the City of Fort Wayne. Surviving family include his wife, Betty Pinney; children, Karen (Jim) Cagnet, Mark (Barbara) Pinney and Gary (Laura) Pinney; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ellen (Jack) Engle. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Allen County Church of Christ or the American Alzheimer's Association
