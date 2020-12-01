1/1
GEORGE D. BISCHOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE D. BISCHOFF, 88, passed on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fargo, N.D., he was the son of the late Virgil and Bertha (Holder baum) Bischoff and was raised in North Dakota and northeastern Indiana until he left for the Army at age 17. He served in Japan and Korea. After the war, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Culver) Bischoff, who survives him after 66 years of marriage. He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. A lifelong mechanic, he briefly ran a Standard Oil gas station and garage in New Haven, then spent most of his career in the maintenance garage of International Harvest until they left Fort Wayne. After Harvester, he worked several other mechanics jobs and in his "retirement", he squeezed in another 39 years as a used car dealer in Decatur, Ind. Known for an easy smile, quick wit and willingness to help family, friends and even strangers stranded along the road with their automotive problems. He is also survived by his children, Mike Bischoff, Kathy Bischoff Talman and Mark Bischoff; and 10 grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Virgil Jr., and Virginia. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to New Haven United Methodist Church and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved