GEORGE D. BISCHOFF, 88, passed on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fargo, N.D., he was the son of the late Virgil and Bertha (Holder baum) Bischoff and was raised in North Dakota and northeastern Indiana until he left for the Army at age 17. He served in Japan and Korea. After the war, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Culver) Bischoff, who survives him after 66 years of marriage. He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. A lifelong mechanic, he briefly ran a Standard Oil gas station and garage in New Haven, then spent most of his career in the maintenance garage of International Harvest until they left Fort Wayne. After Harvester, he worked several other mechanics jobs and in his "retirement", he squeezed in another 39 years as a used car dealer in Decatur, Ind. Known for an easy smile, quick wit and willingness to help family, friends and even strangers stranded along the road with their automotive problems. He is also survived by his children, Mike Bischoff, Kathy Bischoff Talman and Mark Bischoff; and 10 grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Virgil Jr., and Virginia. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to New Haven United Methodist Church and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com