GEORGE DOUGLAS SHELPMAN, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He loved to hunt, listen to Pink Floyd, and spend time with his family. He was a truck driver for North American Van Lines, and finished his career as a CDL instructor. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadje; daughters, Suzanne (Duane) Saylor, Jessica (Jeremy) Antrup; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Shelpman. Memorial service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at American Legion Hall, 7605 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.