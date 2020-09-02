1/1
GEORGE DOUGLAS SHELPMAN
GEORGE DOUGLAS SHELPMAN, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He loved to hunt, listen to Pink Floyd, and spend time with his family. He was a truck driver for North American Van Lines, and finished his career as a CDL instructor. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadje; daughters, Suzanne (Duane) Saylor, Jessica (Jeremy) Antrup; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Shelpman. Memorial service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at American Legion Hall, 7605 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
