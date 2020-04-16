GEORGE "GENE" "FISH" FISHER, 77, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, to be reunited with the love of his life Janice Elaine "Lovey" Fisher. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Vivian and Sherman Fisher. George founded and owned Gene's Sewer Service since 1972 where he spent 48 years keeping the Fort flowing. George spent numerous years as the Commander of the SAL and bartender at the American Legion Post 82 and was a friend to everyone. Surviving are his sons, Donald (Michelle), Gene (Sandra), and Michael; younger brother, Edward Fisher; 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Duane (Mary) Fisher and Sherman (Sharon) Fisher; a sister, Joan (Terry) Sims; and longtime frien, William "Bill" Zion. Showings are from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. George will be laid to rest on Monday April 20 with a private graveside service. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2020