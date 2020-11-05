1/1
GEORGE FRANKLIN "COACH" McKINNEY
GEORGE FRANKLIN "COACH" McKINNEY, 82, went in to the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 11, 1938, in Piqua, Ohio, he was a son of the late Jesse Bell and Pearl Mae McKinney. He graduated from Piqua High School in 1956, graduated from Manchester College and earned his Master's in Education from University of St. Francis. He retired from Carroll High School where he started their football program and coached several other sports. George was also the Senior Class Sponsor for many years. He enjoyed watching sports and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Brown) McKinney of Fort Wayne; sons, Craig McKinney of Montana and Kent (Laurie) McKinney; daughter, Cheryl Short of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Lyn McKinney of Virginia; grandchildren, Mark (Megan) McKinney, Matt (Ana) McKinney, Emily (Jeff) Brown, and Jessica (Shane Reidt) Behm, all of Fort WayneI, and Rachel McKinney of Montana; and four great-grandchildren, Kassidi, Peyton, Layla, and Eileen. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob (Sue) McKinney of Ohio, Jim (Ruth) McKinney of Marion, Ind. George was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Please join the family also on the Hockemeyer Miller Facebook page for the live steam service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
