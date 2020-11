Or Copy this URL to Share

McKINNEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN "COACH": Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Please join the family also on the Hockemeyer Miller Facebook page for the live steam service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.



