GEORGE GERALD FUELLING, 84, of Decatur, Ind., Adams County, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Adams - Woodcrest. Born May 19, 1936, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Paul Fuelling and Marie K. (Goeglein) Fuelling. George was united in marriage to Marjorie A. Fryback on July 20, 1958 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling; she preceded him in death on June 24, 2002. On May 19, 2004, he married Marilyn (Benien) Davis Fawbush at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling; she preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 2017. George was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, serving during the Berlin Crisis in France. He also served nine years with the National Guard. He was a 1955 graduate of Monmouth High School. He was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, where he served as a former Deacon and Trustee. He was also a member of American Legion Post 43 in Decatur and a former Root Township 4-H leader for 10 years. George was the owner / operator of the Stiefel Grain Elevator in Decatur. He retired in 1999 from Purina Mills in Decatur after 35 years of service. He was known for pony rides at his residence and around the community. Surviving are his sons, Paul William (Diana) Fuelling of Decatur, Louie Alan Fuelling of Monroeville, Ind., and Gerald G. (Kellie) Fuelling of Decatur; brothers, Franklin Fuelling of New Haven, Ind., and Donald (Marian) Fuelling of St. Louis Park, Minn.; sister, Louann Wolfe of Decatur, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Fuelling; two brothers, Clinton P. and Max A. Fuelling; and a sister in infancy, Kathryn Fuelling. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur. Burial in St. Peter Church Cemetery, with Military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church; SPI School; or The Lutheran Home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com