GEORGE H. BARTLING, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born Sept. 2, 1936 in Kiel, Germany, he was a son of the late Heinz H. and Annaliese Bartling. He was Treasurer of Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Treasurer of Fort Wayne Youtheater, Recipient of the 2016 Stewardship Award, Recipient of 2015 Arts United Volunteer of the Year, Treasurer of Passages of Columbia City, President of the Board at Crossroad Child and Family Services, President of the board of Peace United Church of Christ. He ran Fort Wayne Table Tennis Club and competed in many table tennis competitions in the area. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Linnea; son, Carl (Nicole) Bartling; grandchildren, Christian Alec and Kylie Grace; daughter, Lisa Osman of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Herb (Sandra) Bartling; and sister, Marion (Dave) Krumlauf. Friends and family are invited to watch a livestream of the service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by going to peaceucc.net
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peace United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Youtheater, and Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.