GEORGE H. STIEGLITZ JR., 88, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1931 in Harlan, Ind. George graduated from Harlan High School in the class of 1949 and lived in Harlan all his life. He retired from Magnavox after more than 30 years of service. He dedicated his life to community service through the Harlan Lions Club where he was a long time member and served on state committees as well as a Past District Governor. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award for humanitarian services by the Lions International Foundation. He spent a lot of his retirement years traveling with his wife, other Lions members and eye health professionals on many mission trips to Central America providing vision care and eye glasses to areas without access to care. He enjoyed traveling in the U.S. as well, and made it to all 50 States. He was a devoted member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. George enjoyed spending the winters with his wife and friends in Palmetto, Fla. He was passionate about his yard as many could see him weeding while driving by his home. In his spare time, he always enjoyed golf, bowling, NASCAR racing, singing to his grand children, solving Sudoku puzzles, reading the Barons financial paper and a constant eye on the stock market. "He loved to tell you if the market or gas prices were up or down today." He is survived by sons, Michael (Kathy) Stieglitz of Charlotte, N.C., Gary Stieglitz of Goshen, Ind., and Matthew (Andrea) Stieglitz of Fort Wayne; daughter, Carla (Ronald) Schultz of Monroeville, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Austin Stieglitz, Liane Stieglitz, Ann Marie Stieglitz, Brian Stieglitz, Alexander Schultz, Lydia Schultz and Mitchell Schultz; and sister, Lavada Stieglitz of Leo, Ind. He was preceded in death by parents, George H. Stieglitz senior and Elizabeth Stieglitz of Harlan Ind.; eight brothers and sisters, Herald Stieglitz, Russel Stieglitz, Lenora Sorg, Eleanor Strahm, Morris Stieglitz, Imogene Stieglitz, Oliver Stieglitz, Marvin Stieglitz; and wife, Joyce Stieglitz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling two hours prior. The funeral service may be viewed via Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/StPetersFW/
Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).