STIEGLITZ JR., GEORGE H.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling two hours prior. The funeral service may be viewed via Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/StPetersFW/ Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).