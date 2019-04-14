GEORGE H. WIEGMANN, 62, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Helmut Wieg mann and Madonna Wieg mann of Fort Wayne. George drove a truck for several local construction companies. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. George is survived by his wife, Lola Wiegmann of Fort Wayne; his sons, Chad Wiegmann of Fort Wayne, and Josh (Jessica) Wiegmann of Columbia, Md.; four grandchildren, Keira, Shyann, Savannah, and Austin; siblings, Daniel (Janell) Wiegmann Sr., Rick (Elaine) Wiegmann, Terry (Pam) Wiegmann, Shirley (Corky) Janes, and Sandy (Steve) Babbitt; and his dog, Summer. George was also preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Violet Gillardo; and his nephew, Chris Janes. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019