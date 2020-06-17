GEORGE HENRY RICKETTS
GEORGE HENRY RICKETTS, 82, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Leroy and Betty (Forbis) Ricketts. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
