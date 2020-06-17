GEORGE HENRY RICKETTS, 82, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Leroy and Betty (Forbis) Ricketts. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.