GEORGE JACKSON ALEXANDER, 92 of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at home. He was a native of Pulaski, Tenn. He retired from GM and was a member of Turner Chapel AME Church and the Hametic Elks Lodge 428. He was known to many as "Jack" and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his wife, Almedia Alexander; sister, Bitha Alexander; a nephew as a son, Troy J. (Rebecca) Alexander; aunt, Dimple Coffee; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Biddie and Odie Alexander; nieces, Alma Jean and Mary Frances Hammond, nephew, John Lee (Glenna) Gilbreath; and other relatives and friends. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019