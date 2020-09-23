GEORGE L. KNIGHT, 101, of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Meadows Manor East. Born in Lewis, Ind. on June 8, 1919, he was a son of the late Herbert and Pearl Knight. He married Virginia (Copp) Knight on June 18, 1944 in Kokomo. She preceded him is death on Dec. 7, 1989. George graduated from Blackhawk High School in 1937. He worked for General Electric in Kokomo and Fort Wayne for over 40 years. He wrote the computer programs in the tax department. George and his wife Virginia sang for many years in the Fort Wayne Chorale Society. He was the longest season ticket holder for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra. Surviving him are his children, David (Janet) Knight, and Jessica (Terry) Harris; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons. Also preceding him in death are his wife, Virginia; four sisters; and two brothers. A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Windfall cemetery for the family. "If you wish to leave a contribution in George's memory, please do so towards Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra or the American Breast Cancer Foundation." To sign the guestbook, leave a condolence for the family or to leave a donation, visit www.ellersmortuarywebster.com