GEORGE LALKA, 97, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Born July 19, 1922, in Peckville, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Pauline Lalka. He resided in Fort Wayne since 1987 and was a member of First Assembly Christian Center, Washington Center Road. George was a veteran of World War II, served in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He received a Bronze Star for recognition while serving. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Esther Lalka; two sons, Dr. David (Ruth) Lalka and Dr. Stephen Lalka; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Rose Wolfe, Helen Evans and Lillian Lalka; and two brothers, Fred Lalka and Alex Lalka. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkview Health & Wellness Center or First Assembly of God.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019