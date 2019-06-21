Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE M. "MIKE" VISOCKY. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE "MIKE" M. VISOCKY, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Avilla, Ind. Born in South Bend, Ind., he was a son of the late George Albert and Mary Louise Visocky. George served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as an Electrical Engineer and in Information Technology. He served as a subdeacon in the Orthodox Christian Church and was an avid enthusiast of woodworking, engines, computers, and saltwater aquariums. George enjoyed learning how to do anything and everything with his hands, doing as much as he could with his sons, and teaching them to do it all "the right way." This drive and ambition to know all and do all has been passed on to his children and grandchildren. The most humble of men, he was a casual funny guy, a true Renaissance man, and a legend in the eyes of his children. George was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle who lived for his family. He did EVERYTHING for his family without a desire for anything in return. George is survived by his wife, Louisa Visocky of Avilla, Ind.; sons, Ben (Erica) Visocky and Matt (Courtney) Visocky,both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kyrstin, Noah, Elijah, Ethan, Joshua, Nolan, Thorin, Duncan, and one on the way; sisters, Linda (Ted) Seagraves of Lewisville, Texas, Janet (Pat) Shannon of Osceola, Ind., and Theresa Visocky of Osceola, Ind.; uncle, Adrian (Josie) Visocky of Champaign, Ill.; aunt, Evelyn Broadhag of Lansdale, Pa.; nephew, Matthew Seagraves and children, Hudson, Nolan, and Tenley Grace of Grapevine, Texas; niece, Megan (Steve) Kirby and son, Branson of Denton, Texas; and niece Melanie Seagraves (engaged to Bryce McWhorter) of Celina, Texas. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., with entry prayers at 9:45 am and calling until time of service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with Trisagion Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. To sign the online guestbook visit



GEORGE "MIKE" M. VISOCKY, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Avilla, Ind. Born in South Bend, Ind., he was a son of the late George Albert and Mary Louise Visocky. George served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as an Electrical Engineer and in Information Technology. He served as a subdeacon in the Orthodox Christian Church and was an avid enthusiast of woodworking, engines, computers, and saltwater aquariums. George enjoyed learning how to do anything and everything with his hands, doing as much as he could with his sons, and teaching them to do it all "the right way." This drive and ambition to know all and do all has been passed on to his children and grandchildren. The most humble of men, he was a casual funny guy, a true Renaissance man, and a legend in the eyes of his children. George was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle who lived for his family. He did EVERYTHING for his family without a desire for anything in return. George is survived by his wife, Louisa Visocky of Avilla, Ind.; sons, Ben (Erica) Visocky and Matt (Courtney) Visocky,both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kyrstin, Noah, Elijah, Ethan, Joshua, Nolan, Thorin, Duncan, and one on the way; sisters, Linda (Ted) Seagraves of Lewisville, Texas, Janet (Pat) Shannon of Osceola, Ind., and Theresa Visocky of Osceola, Ind.; uncle, Adrian (Josie) Visocky of Champaign, Ill.; aunt, Evelyn Broadhag of Lansdale, Pa.; nephew, Matthew Seagraves and children, Hudson, Nolan, and Tenley Grace of Grapevine, Texas; niece, Megan (Steve) Kirby and son, Branson of Denton, Texas; and niece Melanie Seagraves (engaged to Bryce McWhorter) of Celina, Texas. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., with entry prayers at 9:45 am and calling until time of service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with Trisagion Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close