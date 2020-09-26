1/1
GEORGE R. "CROWBAR" TOPP
GEORGE R. "CROWBAR" TOPP, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born March 14, 1936, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Alfred and Bernice (Gebert) Topp. He married Agnes Mungovan in 1960, in Fort Wayne. He worked for Fort Wayne City Utilities as an inspector. George truly loved life, especially when he was fishing, going to Baer Field Race Way, NASCAR races, amusement parks, traveling, camping at Manapogo Park Campground, spending winters in Ft. Myers, Fla., taking naps in his motorhome parked in Tom Mungovan Funeral Home parking lot, or simply spending time with his family. He enjoyed socializing everywhere he went, especially at the counter at Hall's Drive In. He was a very generous man and never did meet a stranger. He is survived by his sister, Coral (Topp) Glenn of Angola; daughter, Ann M. Dennis; son, Thomas A. (Polly) Topp; grandchildren, Toni Dennis, Mary Dennis, Abigail (Travis) Zimmerman, and Andrew (Brittney) Topp; and great- grandchildren, Alayla Dennis, Elleen Zimmerman, Amelia Dennis, Easton Heltzel, Elijah Zimmerman, and Briella Topp. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Allen; wife, Agnes; brother, James, and; and parents, Alfred and Bernice. A Catholic Mass Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday Sept. 28, 2020, at Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, with Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St.. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 26, 2020.
